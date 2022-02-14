Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Dakota Mermis from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has registered 13 points (3-10=13), 51 penalty minutes (PIM) and 67 shots on goal in 30 contests with Iowa this season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., ranks second among Iowa defensemen in shots on goal, T-2nd in goals and third in scoring. Mermis has also appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. He owns 100 points (16-84=100), 301 PIM and 495 shots on goal in 334 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-15), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-22).

The left-shot blueliner played in three games with Minnesota last season, spending a majority of the 2020-21 season on the taxi squad. He has collected four points (1-3=4) and a plus-8 rating in 25 career NHL games in parts of five seasons with Arizona, New Jersey and Minnesota (2017-22). Mermis was signed by the Wild as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, and wears sweater No. 57 with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa takes on the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. CT.

