Canucks' Rathbone Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks defenseman Jack Rathbone has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 13, 2022.

Rathbone notched three goals and seven assists for 10 points in four games for Abbotsford last week, more than doubling his offensive output for the season.

Last Monday, Rathbone had a five-point night with a goal and four assists in the Canucks' 8-5 win over Tucson. He came back with another assist on Wednesday as Abbotsford defeated the Roadrunners, 5-0, and tallied a goal and an assist during the Canucks' five-goal first period en route to an 8-2 victory over Manitoba on Friday. Rathbone completed the week with a goal and an assist on Saturday as Abbotsford knocked off the Moose, 5-2.

The Canucks outscored their opponents 26-9 in the four games, with Rathbone on the ice for 14 goals for and just three against. A second-year pro out of Harvard University, the 22-year-old Rathbone now has five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 18 AHL games this season, while also skating in nine National Hockey League contests with the parent Vancouver Canucks.

Rathbone, a Boston native, was selected by Vancouver in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He collected nine points in eight AHL games with Utica in 2020-21, and added one goal and two assists in eight NHL outings with the Canucks.

