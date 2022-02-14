CAA Arena Capacity to Increase to 50% Ahead of Belleville Sens Friday Game vs Toronto Marlies

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce an increase in capacity at CAA Arena to 50%, in time for the home game on Friday February 18, 2022, against the Toronto Marlies.

The increase is in line with changes made to the Ontario Government's COVID-19 response plan and will allow for up to 2,200 fans to attend Belleville Sens games to enjoy the action, until further capacity limits are removed. Until at least March 1, 2022, proof of vaccination will still be required for entry to CAA Arena and other COVID-19 prevention measures will remain in place including masking, physical distancing, continued emphasis on hand washing, and others.

Season Ticket Holders whose tickets for February 18, 2022, were previously cancelled due to earlier capacity limits will have their tickets re-issued to their accounts and be able to attend. Anyone requesting physical tickets should contact their Belleville Sens Account Executive, or email info@bellevillesens.com.

Fans looking to purchase single-game tickets for February 18, 2022, will be able to do so via Ticketmaster starting at noon on Tuesday February 15, 2022, or the Belleville Sens Box Office. Tickets for all other games can be purchased immediately via those same methods, with box office hours for this week as follows:

Wednesday February 16, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday February 17, 2022 -12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday February 18, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday February 21, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday February 28, 2022 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Capacity for the game on Wednesday February 16, 2022, against the Laval Rocket will remain at 500. The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all public health guidelines as outlined by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, the provincial and federal governments, and the American Hockey League.

