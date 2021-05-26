Texas Rangers Select Contract of Round Rock Express OF Jason Martin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Jason Martin is back in the bigs! The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday afternoon that the club has selected the contract of Round Rock Express OF Jason Martin. The speedy outfielder is returning to the Major Leagues for the third straight season but is seeking his Rangers debut after appearing with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 and 2020.

Martin posted a red-hot start to the season with Round Rock, hitting .302 (16-53) in his first 15 games with the club. The Corona, California native tallied three doubles, seven home runs and 16 RBI during his time in an Express uniform. He also drew 10 walks, stole a pair of bases and scored 15 runs.

At the time of his promotion on Wednesday afternoon, Martin ranked among Triple-A West League leaders in six different offensive categories, including home runs (2nd, 7), RBI (T-6th, 16), runs scored (T-6th, 15), SLG (2nd, .755), OPS (4th, 1.167) and total bases (7th, 40).

The 25-year-old was recently recognized by the Texas Rangers Player Development Department as the organization's Player of the Week after appearing in six of Round Rock's seven contests from May 17-23, posting a .333 batting average (6-18) that included a double, four home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored in that span. The slugger blasted home runs in three straight games from May 17-20, marking the first time in his nine-year professional career that he has accomplished that feat. Martin heads to the Rangers riding a season-high seven-game hitting streak, including a 1-4 performance that featured a solo homer in Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat at the Tacoma Rainiers.

In 696 career minor league games, Martin owns a .269 average (695-2,585) with 137 doubles, 43 triples, 78 home runs and 359 RBI. He has appeared in 27 career games in The Show, all with the Pirates, combining to hit .200 (9-45) with two doubles and two RBI. Martin is expected to be in uniform for the Rangers' Wednesday afternoon contest at the Los Angeles Angels.

Meanwhile, the Express open a six-game roadtrip against the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) on Thursday night. Round Rock RHP Drew Anderson (1-1, 3.18) is scheduled to face Salt Lake LHP Dillon Peters (0-1, 9.90) in Thursday's opener. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City is set for 7:35 p.m. CT.

