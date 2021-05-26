Tacoma Outlasts Round Rock in 4-2 Victory

TACOMA, Washington - The Round Rock Express (10-8) fell by a final score of 4-2 in the series finale against the Tacoma Rainiers (10-8) on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma sealed a 5-1 series win following the night's result in the only matchup between the two teams this season.

Round Rock reliever RHP Ryder Ryan (0-1, 2.45) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. On the winning side, RHP Taylor Guerrieri (1-0, 4.50) helped the Rainiers through 1.0 hitless innings in relief while striking out one batter.

For only the second time during the series, Tacoma plated the first run in the night's contest. The Rainiers put RF Jake Fraley across in the first inning after he drew a walk, stole second and advanced to third on an error. He went on to score on a 1B Luis Torrens groundout.

Round Rock answered when 2B Eli White hit his second solo home run of the series in the second inning. LF Jason Martin also hit a solo dinger, this time in the third inning, to pull ahead 2-1. The lead didn't last long as Tacoma would go on to score solo runs in three consecutive innings.

In the bottom of the third, the Rainiers' SS David Masters sent a shot to left field for a solo homer of his own, tying the game at 2-2. CF Taylor Trammell hit a double to start the bottom of the fourth inning then stole third before scoring on a groundout from DH José Marmolejos. Tacoma's final run of the night crossed home in the fifth inning when Masters scored his second on a sacrifice fly from C Cal Raleigh after three straight walks pushed him to third base.

After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, Round Rock heads to Salt Lake City to take on the Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for a six-game series at Smith's Ballpark. Game one is set for Thursday, May 27 with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. CT. Express RHP Drew Anderson (1-1, 3.18) is scheduled to start against Bees LHP Dillon Peters (0-1, 9.90).

