Chihuahuas Saturday Game Is Sold Out

May 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today that tickets for Saturday, May 29 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City Dodgers, are SOLD OUT! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with a Fireworks Spectacular following the game.

The Chihuahuas added a Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, May 31, in honor of the Memorial Day Celebration presented by GECU. Fans are encouraged to purchase now as tickets for Monday's game are going fast. Tickets can be purchased at epchihuahuas.com.

The Chihuahuas face the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City, in a six-game series starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 27. The Chihuahuas are offering Thrifty Thursday $2 food and drink specials presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. The first GECU Bark at the Park is Friday, May 28, followed by Saturday's sold out game. Kids Day Sunday, Memorial Day Celebration presented by GECU, and Taco Tues and Brews presented by Isabella Foods round out the promotions this homestand.

The series versus Oklahoma City has some familiar faces as former Chihuahuas infielder Carlos Asuaje, who was a member of the 2016 Pacific Coast League (PCL) Championship team and named PCL Rookie of the Year, will make his return to El Paso as a Dodger. Longtime Chihuahuas pitcher Kevin Quackenbush is also now a member of the Dodgers organization.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the Chihuahuas 2021 season are on sale now! Fans who purchase in advance will receive a savings over day-of-game pricing. Tickets can be purchased at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.

A complete list of homestand promotions follows or can be found at epchihuahuas.com!

FETCH THE FUN IN '21!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

THURSDAY, MAY 27, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

THRIFTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY SPEAKING ROCK ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

$2.00 12oz Estrella Jalisco

$2.00 12oz Domestic Draft Beer

$2.00 12oz Wine-Based Margarita

$2.00 24oz Pepsi Soft Drink

$2.00 One (1) Hot Dog

Specials are available until 8:30 p.m.

THANK YOU THURSDAY PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL

A salute to active-duty military, veterans and first responders!

GOVX.COM SAVINGS

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials receive 25% savings on tickets by purchasing via GovX.com. Tickets are limited to specific zones.

FRIDAY, MAY 28, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

GECU BARK AT THE PARK

Bring your four-legged furry best friend to the ballpark and enjoy a night of baseball! The first 300 dogs will receive a giveaway. NOTICE: All dogs MUST HAVE CURRENT vaccination records to enter the ballpark, including but not limited to Rabies, Bordetella, Parvo, etc. NO EXCEPTIONS! Dogs must enter through the Missouri Gate.

FETCH THE FUN FRIDAY

Enjoy a night of FUN with the FAMILY on FRIDAY at Southwest University Park!

BRING HOME THE "W"

Our WIN partner Whataburger will be distributing coupons post-fireworks! Must be in attendance with paid admission and only while supplies last.

SOLD OUT SATURDAY, MAY 29, 2021 | 7:05 P.M.

FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR SATURDAY

Fireworks! Fireworks! Fireworks! Enjoy a postgame firework show choreographed to music and the night's theme.

90'S NIGHT!

Get those MMMbops ready because it Smells Like Teen Spirit! More Than Words is The Sign for this 90's Night party! Dress up in your favorite fashion and Hold On as we take you on this Joyride and Get Jiggy Wit Chico!

SUNDAY, MAY 30, 2021 | 6:05 P.M.

KIDS DAY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

Chico's Kids Club members presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers get to enjoy exclusive Kids Club experiences: free Kids Meal that includes one (1) hot dog, apples, and a 16oz soda or bottled water. For more information on Kids Club call Kate Lewis at (915) 242-2029.

POSTGAME KIDS RUN THE BASES PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

Kids Run the Bases is Back presented by The Hospitals of Providence. Kids get the opportunity to live the dream when they run the bases postgame! Visit the Promotions Booth behind Section 112 for information and waiver.

MONDAY, MAY 31, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY GECU

Join us as we remember those who fought bravely in our armed forces. The night will even include a Fireworks Spectacular to commemorate the day as well as celebrate a kick-off to summer!

FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

In celebration of Memorial Day, the Chihuahuas will have a Fireworks Spectacular!

MILITARY MONDAY PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL

Active-duty military and veterans receive a Pretzel & Beer Combo with valid military ID. Combo includes a 16oz domestic beer or bottled water.

SENIORS EAT FREE PRESENTED BY CONVIVA CARE CENTER

Seniors (ages 60+) receive a Hot Dog Meal that includes one (1) hot dog, bag of chips, 16oz soda or bottled water.

GOVX.COM SAVINGS

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials receive 25% savings on tickets by purchasing via GovX.com. Tickets are limited to specific zones.

IN-GAME RETAIL SPECIAL

10% off purchase for all active-duty military and veterans with military ID. Restrictions may apply. See Team Shop associate for details.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1, 2021 | 6:35 P.M.

TACO TUES & BREWS

$2.00 Estrella Jalisco 12oz

$2.00 Tacos

Specials are available until 8 p.m.

DIABLOS DAYS

Paying tribute to El Paso's baseball history by wearing 1999-2004 Diablos uniforms with the "Chile D" Pepper logo.

IN-GAME RETAIL SPECIAL

10% off Diablos merchandise. Restrictions may apply. See Team Shop associate for details.

GOVX.COM SAVINGS

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials enjoy 25% savings on tickets by purchasing via GovX.com. Tickets are limited to specific zones.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.