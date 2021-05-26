Round Rock Express Announce Updated Promotional Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Five more theme nights are coming to Dell Diamond during the 2021 season as the Round Rock Express announced several updates to the team's promotional schedule on Wednesday. The ever-popular Princess Night returns, along with Comic Con Night and a celebration of the Austin Black Senators Minor Negro League team. "The Office" Night, presented by H-E-B, has also been added to the theme night lineup, complete with a celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson in the hit show. Finally, the Express will transform into the Round Rock Hairy Men for the annual What Could Have Been Night.

An event that has quickly become one of Round Rock's most popular promotions, Princess Night returns to Dell Diamond on Monday, June 7 as the Express host the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Dell Diamond will transform into a royal palace as fans are encouraged to wear their best regal attire and keep their eyes open for princesses throughout the ballpark.

Jasmine, Anna & Elsa, Mulan and Tiana are scheduled to host photo opportunities with all fans from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Other activities include Singing Lessons with Ariel (7:30 p.m. - 7:50 p.m.), Story Time with Belle (7:50 p.m. - 8:10 p.m.) and Hula Lessons with Moana (8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.), all inside the air-conditioned United Heritage Center. For $25 per participant, fans can also purchase an upgraded VIP Experience that comes complete with a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with all eight princesses in attendance from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. inside the United Heritage Center.

Comic Con Night returns for the second straight season on Friday, June 18. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite comic book superheroes to celebrate the occasion as the E-Train hosts the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Following the game, Bud Light Friday Fireworks will light up the Central Texas sky with a Comic Con-themed show. Special attendees for Comic Con Night will be announced in the near future.

On Saturday, July 31, the Express will pay homage to the Austin Black Senators, a Minor Negro League baseball team based in Austin from the 1920s through the 1940s. Round Rock players and coaches will don Black Senators uniforms and caps to help honor one of Central Texas' earliest professional sports teams. Following the 6:05 p.m. game against Oklahoma City, local Austin rapper and singer-songwriter Kydd Jones will take the centerfield stage as part of the St David's Summer Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies.

Better than a crossword puzzle on Pretzel Day, this year's "The Office" Night, presented by H-E-B, includes a celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker, who played Stanley Hudson on the wildly popular TV series, on Friday, August 20 at 7:05 p.m. as the Express host the Chihuahuas. Leslie David Baker will host a photo opportunity with fans from 7:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. The night will conclude with a Bud Light Friday Fireworks show set to tunes from "The Office."

For an additional $50 per participant, fans can purchase an exclusive VIP Experience that includes a Q&A session with Leslie David Baker as well as a meet-and greet and a guaranteed autograph and photo opportunity with Stanley Hudson himself inside the air-conditioned United Heritage Center at Dell Diamond from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Each VIP Experience also comes with a complimentary soft pretzel in honor of Pretzel Day.

Round Rock's annual What Could Have Been Night returns on Friday, September 10 as the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) visit Dell Diamond for a 7:05 p.m. contest. The Express will transform into the Round Rock Hairy Men as the team examines what might have been had the "Express" moniker not been chosen when the team was founded in 2000. Previous iterations of What Could Have Been Night include the Fire Ants, Jackalopes and Armadillos.

The 2021 version of What Could Have Been Night is a nod to a local legend in which a young boy became separated from his parents as early settlers headed west through Round Rock, eventually growing into a rather hairy hermit. The "Hairy Man" would frequently chase away strangers and hide in trees to scare passersby, sometimes sitting in the tree canopy that grew over the road while dragging his feet on the top of the stagecoaches. One day, he fell in front of a stagecoach and was unfortunately trampled to death, doomed to haunt the shady road that bears his name to this day.

In addition to the theme nights listed above, the Express have also announced that first pitch times for all remaining Tuesday home games have been shifted from 6:05 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Tickets to all remaining Round Rock Express home games are available now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. Round Rock's full promotional schedule for the 2021 season is below.

The Round Rock Express return home from their 12-game roadtrip on Thursday, June 3 to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate). Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

