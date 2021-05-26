Bees Host Round Rock in Memorial Day Weekend Series

SALT LAKE CITY -The Salt Lake Bees return to Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, May 27 to host a six-game series against the Round Rock Express (Triple-A Texas Rangers). Smith's Ballpark opens to full capacity beginning this homestand and tickets are now available for all games during the 2021 season at www.slbees.com.

Below are game times, activities and community nights happening at Smith's Ballpark during the homestand.

Thursday, May 27 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:35 p.m.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Friday, May 28 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:35 p.m.

Utah Jazz purple mountain 'SL' hat giveaway to the first 1,500 fans presented by Zions Bank. Giveaways will be at the home plate entrance only.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:35 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night. The Bees will wear special camo uniforms and discounted tickets for military members are available through GovX on slbees.com.

Sunday, May 30 vs. Round Rock Express, 1:05 p.m.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Monday, May 31 vs. Round Rock Express, 1:05 p.m.

Memorial Day matinee

** Tuesday, June 1 vs. Round Rock Express, 6:35 p.m.**

Series finale vs. Round Rock.

The Bees are returning from a road-trip to Las Vegas carrying a four-game winning streak. Salt Lake outfielder Jo Adell leads Minor League Baseball with 10 home runs on the season. The Bees pitching staff allowed only 10 runs over the final four games of the series, including two shutouts.

