Skeeters Put Single-Game Tickets on Sale Through June

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they have put single-game tickets on sale through the month of June.

The Skeeters have moved to a digital box office system at Constellation Field and tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets. Fans can click here for more information on the Skeeters' digital box office.

The following promotions and giveaways are upcoming at Constellation Field through the month of June:

Saturday, May 29, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (6:05 p.m.) - An Alex Bregman "Intentional Walk" bobblehead will be given to the first 1,500 fans in attendance (presented by Gallery Furniture).

Sunday, May 30, vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (6:05 p.m.) - A "Boys of Summer" poster featuring Skeeters players will be given away to the first 1,500 fans (presented by Well Care Texan Plus).

Saturday, June 12, vs. Round Rock Express (6:05 p.m.) - Skeeters Parrothead-themed jerseys will be given to the first 1,500 fans in attendance (presented by Texas Direct Auto). The Skeeters will also be wearing the Parrothead-themed jerseys and they will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting Candlelighters. A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will be playing at Constellation Field prior to the game.

Sunday, June 13, vs. Round Rock Express (6:05 p.m.) - A baseball card-themed poster featuring Astros pitcher Framber Valdez will be given away to the first 1,500 fans. It will also be the first Dog Days of Summer in which fans can bring their dogs to Constellation Field. Fans bringing their dog must sign a waiver upon entry. Fans bringing a dog will not be permitted in the Insperity Club.

Thursday, June 24, vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (6:05 p.m.) - The Skeeters will be hosting a pro wrestling event following their game, with Booker T.'s promotional group, Reality of Wrestling, producing the event. Booker T. and his wife and pro wrestler, Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, will be at the event. A $50 ticket package (including the game) is available that will feature a meet-and-greet with Booker T. and Sharmell, as well as a seat along the first two rows of the wrestling ring at home plate. There will be 48 spots available for this ticket package. Fans with tickets to the game will be able to watch the event from their assigned seat.

Saturday, June 26 vs, Oklahoma City Dodgers (6:05 p.m.) - Skeeters patriotic-themed hats will be given away to the first 1,500 fans (presented by MemberSource Credit Union). The Skeeters will be wearing patriotic-themed jerseys that will be available for purchase through a silent auction.

The following weekly promotions will also be in effect through June:

My Hero Mondays (May 31, June 14, 28) - Discounted ticket for military/first responders, both active and retired. Proof of ID is required to obtain ticket (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union).

Hops & Hot Dogs (May 27, June 10, June 24) - Fans can purchase $2 domestic drafts and sodas as well as $1 hot dogs.

Fireworks Friday - Every Friday home game at Constellation Field features postgame fireworks (presented by Victory Solar).

Sunday Funday - Kids can run the bases postgame every Sunday home game at Constellation Field (presented by Dr. Larry Caldwell, DDS). -

UPDATED STADIUM GUIDELINES

The Houston Astros announced on May 17 that Astros-owned minor league affiliates, including the Skeeters, increased to maximum stadium capacity for the remainder of the season. Additionally, in alignment with CDC guidelines, the Skeeters and all other Astros-owned minor league affiliating are no longer enforcing masks for fans that are fully vaccinated to enter the stadium. Fans that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks. The Skeeters will have masks available for fans at Constellation Field. All other Constellation Field health and safety protocols are still in place.

Fully vaccinated media members are no longer required to wear masks, unless conducting an in-person interview. Media members that are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask.

For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).

