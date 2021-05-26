Sutter Health Park to Return to Full Capacity on June 17
May 26, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - With plans in place to re-open California's economy on June 15, the Sacramento River Cats will remove social distancing and capacity restrictions at Sutter Health Park beginning with the June 17 game against the Salt Lake Bees.
New guidelines from the California Department of Public Health released on May 21 will allow for businesses to return to normal operations. Additionally, fully-vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings at the ballpark.
With the return to full capacity, tickets for all remaining games at Sutter Health Park will go on sale to the general public on June 4. Members subscribed to the River Cats Homestand Highlights emails will receive an exclusive presale on June 3. Significant upcoming games include the replica 2019 Championship Ring giveaway on Friday, June 18, Fathers' Day on Sunday, June 20, and the Independence Celebration Fireworks Extravaganza to be held on Saturday, June 26.
The state of California strongly recommends that attendees of an outdoor event with more than 10,000 people be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.
