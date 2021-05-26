Rainiers Win Fifth Straight against Round Rock on Strength of Scoreless Bullpen Performance

TACOMA, WA - The Rainiers offense was held in check on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium, but Tacoma extended its winning streak to a season-long five games with a dominant bullpen performance against the Round Rock Express, claiming the series finale, 4-2. Six Tacoma relievers each pitched a scoreless inning including right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who earned his first save of the season.

Left-hander David Huff, who was making his first appearance in affiliated professional baseball since 2016, started the game and allowed both Round Rock (10-8) runs over 3 innings, surrendering 5 hits and a walk while striking out a batter.

Huff became Tacoma's 30th pitcher used this season through 18 games. The 36-year-old is one of eight Rainiers hurlers with just one appearance and is the 14th pitcher to start a game for Tacoma.

Righty Taylor Guerrieri (1-0) was activated off the 7-day Injured List before Tuesday's game and pitched a perfect 4th inning with a strikeout. He was credited with his first win of the season.

Right-hander Zack Weiss allowed a hit but struck out three in the 5th inning. Southpaws Max Roberts and Williams Jerez each delivered a scoreless frame before righty Vinny Nittoli pitched a scoreless 8th inning with one hit batter.

Yacabonis entered in the 9th inning and got the first out on a comeback line drive that deflected off his foot, which he threw to first base while falling to the ground. First baseman Luis Torrens stretched out to receive the throw for the out. Yacabonis struck out the final two batters on called third strikes, earning his first save since 2019 and Tacoma's third of the campaign.

Tuesday's victory marked the second time this season that at least five Tacoma pitchers posted scoreless outings and pitched at least one inning. It also occurred in a May 11 extra innings defeat to El Paso.

Offensively, Tacoma jumped out to a 1st inning advantage when Major League rehabbing outfielder Jake Fraley walked, stole second base, advanced to third on an error, and crossed when Torrens bounced into an RBI ground out.

The Rainiers evened the score in the 3rd inning, 2-2, when shortstop David Masters crushed his first Triple-A home run to left field, also his first Triple-A hit. Masters scored an insurance run in the 5th inning on a sacrifice fly for catcher Cal Raleigh, the game's final run.

Tacoma took their final lead on a José Marmolejos ground out that plated center fielder Taylor Trammell in the 4th inning.

The Rainiers are off Wednesday before travelling to Reno for the start of a six-game series against the Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thursday's first pitch from Greater Nevada Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

