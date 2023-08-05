Tenderloins Game Information: August 5 vs. Great Lakes Loons (LA Dodgers Affiliate)

August 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Hoosier State Tenderloins (19-15, 51-49) vs. Great Lakes Loons (17-17, 62-37)

Saturday, Aug. 5 | 6:35 p.m. | Porkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 35 of 66, 101 of 132

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs. RHP Peter Heubeck (No. 27 Dodgers prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: DH Graham Pauley launched his 4th homer in the last 5 games, but the Tenderloins fell to Great Lakes, 8-4, before a strong crowd of 6,527 fans on a "pig-ture" perfect evening.

TENDERLOINS: Thursday was the debut of the team's Hoosier State Tenderloins alternate identity, a tribute to the state's unofficial favorite sandwich. Through Sunday, not only is the team wearing special jerseys and hats, but the center-field concourse is featuring festival fun, like a dunk tank, axe-throwing, a hammer strike, face-painters, stilt-walkers, and more. Tenderloins are indeed on the menu and for every one sold, Indiana Pork is donating a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 5,205 fans per game so far this year across 50 openings, including 11 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 23 Double-A teams and 7 in Triple-A.

POSTSEASON RACE: At 19-15, the TinCaps are tied with Dayton (CIN) for first place in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings. The regular season ends Sunday, Sept. 10.

HOT CAPS: After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 41-27 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7 -- the team's first 6-game winning streak since 2018.

EVEN BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +44 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 54-46 record (3 games better than their actual mark).

POWER PERSPECTIVE: The TinCaps lead the MWL in home runs with 101. They're on pace to hit 132 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 140 homers... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest homers (54) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the lowest ERA in the MWL (3.16). Their relievers have the highest bullpen ERA (4.95)... Great Lakes has the lowest team ERA (3.60).

JAKOB MARSEE: Ranks 1st in MWL in runs (76) and walks (78; 18% BB%), 3rd in SB (36) and 4th in OBP (.393)... 2nd best BB/K (1.08) and 3rd lowest SwStr% (6%).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: Leads the MWL in HR (16) and RBIs (69)... ranks 2nd in TB (166), 3rd in R (63) and H (95), 4th in BB (64; 15% BB%), SLG (.468) and OPS (.843), 6th in wRC+ (137) and BB/K (0.8)... On pace to hit 21 homers in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for HR in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio. Martorella's current OPS would rank 6th highest in franchise history for a season, and the best yet at the High-A level. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker (2009), followed by Jason Hagerty ('10, .917), Fernando Tatis Jr. ('17, .910), Rymer Liriano ('11, .882) and Will Venable ('06, .865).

EVERYDAY GUYS: Marsee and Martorella lead High-A in games played (99).

GRAHAM PAULEY: Since being called up from Single-A Lake Elsinore and debuting on June 29, in 31 G, leads the MWL in HR (12) - 5 more than anyone else - as well as SLG (.626), R (25), TB (72) and RBIs (30)... Ranks 4th in OPS (.985)... He's hit 4 HR in the last 5 G, and 6 over the last 9... Since June 29, here's the list of players in MLB/MiLB who've also hit 12 HR: Shohei Ohtani (LAA), Austin Riley (ATL), Michael Busch (Triple-A OKC), and Jeffry Rosa (DSL Mets).

LUCAS DUNN: Since June 9 (39 G), slashing .313 / .415 / .500 (.915 OPS). In the MWL in that time, ranking 6th / 4th / 9th / 6th. His OPS since June 26 (1.021) is 3rd-best.

STREAKS: Kervín Pichardo is on a 9-game hitting streak since last Tuesday (.394 AVG, .944 OPS) and a 14-game on-base streak... Nathan Martorella is on a 20-game on-base streak since July 9 (longest of the year by a TinCap)... Marsee is on a 10-game on-base streak.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 216 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 57 so far this year (the record in a single season is 58 in 2021). The list is headlined by All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), and David Bednar (2016-17)... The following were traded this week: Austin Hedges (PIT -> TEX); Luis Urías (MIL -> BOS); Ryan Weathers (SD -> MIA); Jackson Wolf (SD -> PIT); Luis Patiño (TB -> CHW); and Jace Peterson (OAK -> ARI).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.