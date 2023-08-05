Sellout Crowd Sees Tenderloins (TinCaps) Ride 8-Run 1st Inning to Rain-Shortened Blowout Win

August 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Playing as the Hoosier State Tenderloins, the first seven TinCaps hitters of the game reached base and scored Saturday night, paving the way to an eight-run first inning, and Fort Wayne throttled the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 10-1. Rain delayed and eventually terminated the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the game still drew a sellout crowd of 7,550 fans at "Porkview" Field.

Fort Wayne (20-15, 52-49), which sits in first place in the Midwest League's second half East Division standings, didn't take long to get on the board, with third baseman Graham Pauley (No. 29 Padres prospect) smacking a two-run double to open the scoring. Since June 29, Pauley leads the Midwest League with 32 RBIs.

First baseman Nathan Martorella (No. 21 Padres prospect) later scored on a throwing error by Loons' catcher Max Hewitt. Martorella had walked to reach base, continuing his season-best on-best streak to 21 games.

Shortly after, designated hitter Albert Fabian hit an RBI single before catcher Juan Zabala cleared the bases with a three-run blast to make it 7-0.

After a pitching change, the "Tenderloins" were able to plate one more run in the frame, as right fielder Joshua Mears(No. 13 Padres prospect) scored on shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño's (No. 11 Padres prospect) RBI hit.

In total, Fort Wayne sent 13 batters to the plate in what was the team's most productive first inning of the season. The club's season-high in any inning is nine runs.

In the second inning, the "Tenderloins" tacked on two more without a hit. Left fielder Kai Murphy was credited with a sacrifice fly on a dropped fly ball, giving Fort Wayne a 10-0 lead.

Great Lakes (17-18, 62-38) pushed across its only run in the top of the third when third baseman Luis Diaz bounced into a force out.

Starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos was the only pitcher Fort Wayne had to use Saturday. He tossed five strong innings, allowing only three hits and one earned run.

Thursday through Sunday, the team is wearing special jerseys and hats as the Hoosier State Tenderloins, a tribute to the state's unofficial favorite sandwich. For these games, not only is the team wearing the unique uniforms, but the center-field concourse is featuring carnival games and concession stands are offering tenderloin sandwiches. For every sandwich sold, Indiana Pork, the presenting sponsor of the weekend, is donating a meal of ground pork to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

Next Game: Sunday, Aug. 6 vs. Great Lakes (1:05 p.m.)

Tenderloins Probable Starter: LHP Bodi Rascon

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Jerming Rosario

Watch: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

