Three-Run First Boosts Peoria to Second Straight Shutout Win

August 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL)







Peoria, IL- A strong start led the Chiefs to a 3-0 victory over Quad Cities Saturday at Dozer Park in front of 4,082 fans.

The win was Peoria's second consecutive shutout win and seventh win in a row, tying the club's longest winning streak of the year.

The Chiefs scored all three of their runs in the first inning against Quad Cities starter Luinder Avila. Nathan Church was walked with one out and then moved to third on a Chris Rotondo single. Church scored on an Osvaldo Tovalin ground out to make it 1-0. After R.J. Yeager was hit by a pitch, Jimmy Crooks singled home Rotondo to double the lead. One batter later, Jeremy Rivas provided a run-scoring single to make it 3-0.

Rivas led Peoria with two hits going 2-for-4. Rotondo finished 1-for-3 on the night to extend his hitting streak to six games.

The Chiefs pitchers cruised through the Quad Cities lineup combining to allow just three hits. Ian Bedell started for Peoria and went four scoreless innings, giving up two hits, walking one and striking out one.

Edgar Manzo came on in relief and worked three scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. Andrew Marrero collected the final six outs, striking out five to earn his 10th save of 2023.

The Chiefs bullpen has now thrown 15 consecutive scoreless innings and have held the River Bandits without a run for 24 straight innings.

Quad Cities went through a spell of 16 straight batters to come to the plate on not getting a hit from the third inning to the eighth inning. The River Bandits had just three hits. Javier Vaz, Juan Carlos Negret, and David Hollie each had singles.

The back-to-back shutout wins for Peoria makes it the first time they have shut out an opponent in consecutive games since June of 2022. The Chiefs are now 53-48 and 20-15 in the second half. The River Bandits dropped to 44-57 and 12-23 in the latter half. Peoria has now won eight in a row against Quad Cities and secured the win of the season series.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

