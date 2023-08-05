Morris Strikeouts Out Career-High Nine Batters, Leads Kernels to 3-1 Win

Cedar Rapids, IA - In his first start in Cedar Rapids, Andrew Morris recorded a professional-high nine strikeouts across six one-run innings, leading the Kernels to a 3-1 win over Lansing in game five of the series.

Coming in on a four-game winning streak to begin the series with Lansing, the Kernels got on the board first Saturday night. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Emmanuel Rodriguez singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Jorel Ortega fouled a ball off himself in the batter's box and had to leave the game. His pinch hitter, Mikey Perez, then dropped in a single to left field, scoring Rodriguez to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Andrew Cossetti singled to open the inning, then after two pop outs, still stood on first with two outs for Carson McCusker. In just his second Kernels game, McCusker crushed his first high-A home run over the wall in left field to put the Kernels on top 3-0.

In the top of the second, the Lugnuts got on the board. Euribiel Ángeles doubled to open the inning, moved to second on a single, and scored on a groundout to cut the Cedar Rapids lead to 3-1.

But that third inning run was all for the Lugnuts. In just his second Kernels start and first in Cedar Rapids, Andrew Morris tossed a gem to earn the win. The right-hander spun a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings allowing just one run of five hits and no walks. Jordan Carr came in behind him and pitched two no-hit innings, then Mike Paredes slammed the door earning his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning finishing off the Kernels' 3-1 win.

The victory for Cedar Rapids (63-38) is its tenth straight at home and fifth in a row to begin the series with Lansing (44-56). The six-game series wraps up tomorrow at 1:05 with Cory Lewis on the mound for the Kernels going for the series sweep against Joelvis Del Rosario.

