Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

August 5, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, August 5, 2023lGame # 35 (101)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Beloit Sky Carp (17-17, 44-55) at Dayton Dragons (19-15, 52-48)

RH Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 6.00) vs. RH Chase Petty (0-1, 1.83)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Beloit 11, Dayton 6. In a game that featured seven home runs including two by Dayton's Mat Nelson and another by the Dragons Edwin Arroyo, Beloit scored in six consecutive innings including a five-run fifth inning to win and even the series at two games apiece. Nelson was 3 for 4 with two homers and a double, while Arroyo was 2 for 5 with a homer and triple for Dayton.

Current Series (August 1-6 vs. Beloit): Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .235 batting average; 5.0 runs/game; 4 home runs; 5 stolen bases; 5.75 ERA; 2 errors.

Last Series (July 25-30 at Great Lakes): Dayton went 5-1 in the series. This marked the second time in 2023 that Dayton won at least five games in a six-game series (they won five of six at South Bend May 23-28). The have not lost more than four games in a six-game series in 2023.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .221 batting average; 5.3 runs/game; 9 home runs; 9 stolen bases; 3.40 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are tied with Fort Wayne for first place in the East Division. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half title).

The Dragons have gone 10-3 over their last 13 games, but they have lost their last two contests, allowing 20 runs and a combined seven home runs Thursday-Friday to Beloit.

The Dragons are 52-48 through 100 games, matching their best record after 100 games in recent years. They were also 52-48 in both 2017 and 2021. They last topped that mark in 2015 when they were 55-45 after 100 games.

Player Notes

Mat Nelson in the current series with Beloit is 6 for 16 (.375) with three home runs and a double in four games.

Edwin Arroyo in his last 19 games is hitting .329 with 13 walks, 10 strikeouts, and 10 stolen bases. Arroyo since May 31 has played in 52 games and is batting .299 with six home runs, 18 stolen bases, and an .882 OPS, raising his average from .182 to .249.

Jack Rogers in his last six games is batting .316, collecting two home runs, two triples, and a double with 7 RBI.

Austin Callahan in the second half (33 games since June 23) is batting .305 with 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 22 RBI to raise his average from .238 to .262. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles (34) and extra base hits (45). Note: The club record for doubles in a season is 45, by Stephen Smitherman in 2001.

Braxton Roxby over his last 22 G (since May 14): 3-1, 1.62 ERA, 4 saves, 33.1 IP, 18 H, 12 BB, 38 SO, .155 opponent's average.

Owen Holt over his last 16 G (since May 28): 4-2, 1.84 ERA, 1 Sv, 29.1 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 39 SO, .181 opponent's average.

Jayvien Sandridge over his last 8 G: 15.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 24 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 4 G: 9.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 6 (1:05 pm): Beloit RH Alex Williams (2-4, 4.62) at Dayton RH Carson Rudd (3-4, 4.95)

Midwest League Stories from August 5, 2023

