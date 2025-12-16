Teddy Allen Named G League Player of the Week: December 16
Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video
They call him "Teddy Buckets" for a reason! Teddy Allen was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 40.5 PPG on 67% FG during a 2-0 span for the Vipers.
Check out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025
- Teddy Allen Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament - Raptors 905
- Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball - Cleveland Charge
- Gabe McGlothan Earns NBA Call-Up with Indiana Pacers - Noblesville Boom
- Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.