Teddy Allen Named G League Player of the Week: December 16

Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers YouTube Video







They call him "Teddy Buckets" for a reason! Teddy Allen was named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 40.5 PPG on 67% FG during a 2-0 span for the Vipers.







NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.