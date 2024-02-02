Taylor McCloy Joins the Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce that they have come to terms with veteran forward, Taylor McCloy, ahead of Friday night's contest against the Motor City Rockers. McCloy has spent his last four seasons playing in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm and served as team captain for two seasons with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

The 30-year-old forward out of Keswick, Ontario, attended Adrian College from 2014-2018 and was a member of the NCAA DIII team all four years, scoring 51 goals. McCloy had a brief stint with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL for two games, but developed his pro-game the next season with the Quad City Storm, later being traded to the Fayetteville Marksmen where he would play for the next three seasons.

In his first full season with the Marksmen, McCloy finished the regular season second in goals scored, recording 42 points in 45 games. He would remain second in goals during the 21-22 season, this time playing in 54 of 56 of the regular season games, only recording 8 PIM.

McCloy did share the ice that season with current Black Bears, Don Olivieri & Bryce Ferrell. In both years while serving as captain, Fayetteville did clinch playoff positions in the SPHL.

Taylor McCloy is scheduled to make his Black Bears debut on Friday, February 2nd against the Motor City Rockers in a top-of-the-table showdown in the Empire Division.

