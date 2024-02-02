River Sharks Make Flurry of Moves Ahead of Port Huron Trip

The Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League made a number of moves leading up to the trip to Port Huron for the weekend. Ahead of a very important weekend for Elmira Rasmus Asp has returned to the River Sharks defensive unit, Marquis Grant-Mentis signed a Standard Player Contract, and Frank Trazzera has been loaned to Fayetteville.

Asp returns to the team after a month long absence. In 20 games with Elmira so far this season Rasmus has 4 assists and 28 penalty minutes. Playing top defensive minutes for the River Sharks Asp has been wearing the Assistant Captain's A and has been a leader among the locker room which adds a big piece as he makes his return.

Grant-Mentis, a 25 yea old from Brampton, ONT, come into Elmira playing his third season in the FPHL. Through 52 games played Marquis has 49 points (22 goals and 27 assists) including two goals this season in Baton Rouge earlier this season. Grant-Mentis played in Danbury and Delaware last season where he was better than a point a game player for both organizations and will be looked to help spark the River Sharks offense moving forward.

Trazzera has been playing a strong net front presence game since he arrived in Elmira as in 16 games Frank has contributed 7 goals and 3 assists for 10 points. Despite an injury hampering Trazzera through December his presence has been felt in his couple of weeks back.

Elmira will be live from Port Huron tonight and Saturday night February 2nd and 3rd from the McMorran Arena at 7:05pm both nights! Follow along on Youtube and Mixlr as the River Sharks battle to find their way into the postseason! #FeartheFin

