Bobcats Make Series of Moves Before 4 Game Homestand

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced a series of roster moves ahead of the start of a 4 game homestand that will begin tonight when they host the Baton Rouge Zydeco, who are making their first-ever visit to the APEX Center.

The Bobcats have signed forwards Josh Gibbs, Max Sazanovets and Zach Tatrn to standard player contracts, and F Dmytro Babenko to a PTO. To make room on the active roster, F/D Johnny Bonta was released.

D Gehrig Lindberg has returned to active status for Blue Ridge after being on loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

Three players have been marked inactive and are on loan to a pair of SPHL teams. F Justin Daly is on loan to the Fayetteville Marksmen, and forwards Hunter Hall and Savva Smirnov are on loan to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Veteran forwards Tatrn and Babenko are expected to return to the Bobcats lineup tonight. Gibbs and Sazanovets are expected to make their respective debuts for Blue Ridge tonight as well. D Brandon Contratto, who signed with the team last Friday and recorded a goal and an assist in two games against Motor City, is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday and Sunday's games.

The Bobcats host the Zydeco tonight, with doors to the APEX Center opening at 6:30 PM and puck drop set for 7:30 PM. Special date night ticket packages are still available for tonight's game and can be purchased at https://www.showpass.com/blue-ridge-bobcats-home-games-24-02-02-19-2173/seating/ calling the box office at (276)-335-2100 or by emailing jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com Pregame coverage on BobcatsTV on YouTube begins at 7:15 PM with Brett Wiseman and Ryall Purdy.

