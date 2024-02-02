Elmira Bites Back at Prowlers, 5-1

The River Sharks traveled out to Port Huron after a difficult four games in four nights kicked off last weekend with the Prowlers and Elmira was unable to find a way to victory at First Arena. Coming into McMorran Arena the River Sharks were looking for revenge.

The Prowlers once again got off to the hot start as Austin Fetterly scored his 8th of the year getting a puck behind Sammy Bernard, but 56 seconds later Larri Vartiainen took advantage of his former team shooting an odd angle shot over the shoulder of Tucker Tynan to tie the game at 1-1. One minute after the Sharks first goal the newest member of Elmira made his presence felt as Marquis Grant-Mentis blasted on past Tynan for his 50th professional point and his first goal as a River Shark to give Elmira the 2-1 lead. The River Sharks weren't done there as Bret Parker continued to push the pace scoring his third of the season to give Elmira the 3-1 lead.

The River Sharks continued to push as Darius Davidson had the only goal of the second period giving Elmira the 4-1 lead despite each side getting a power play opportunity and the end of the period coming with a four on four. The final frame didn't see much more action as Kyle Powell netted an empty netter to finish off the Prowlers 5-1.

Sammy Bernard stopped 46 of 47 in the win.

The River Sharks return to action tomorrow night from McMorran Arena finishing off the weekend series with the Prowlers at 7:05pm. Be sure to follow along on Youtube and Mixlr!

