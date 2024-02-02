Blue Ridge Blasts Baton Rouge 6-2

WYTHEVILLE, VA - In what was one of their most complete, full 60-minute outings of the season, the Blue Ridge Bobcats rode waves of strong offense backed up by stalwart goaltending to a resounding 6-2 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday.

Danny Martin got the scoring parade started 3 minutes and 33 seconds into the game, when he converted on a beautiful pass from Dmytro Babenko and beat Zydeco goaltender Greg Hussey cleanly up top and under the bar.

Gehrig Lindberg returned to the Bobcats in the best way he knew how, putting the puck in the back of the net. Chris Ciolik waited and baited a pair of Baton Rouge defenders into collapsing towards the net and found a streaking Lindberg wide open on the far side to put the Bobcats up 2-0 with half a minute left in the opening frame.

The Bobcats barreled up on the barrage in the middle frame, putting home another four goals to put the game away after 40 minutes.

Danny Martin and Jakub Volf each scored a power play goal toward the start and at the tail end of the second period, with markers from Andre Ivanov and Cody Oakes sandwiched in between.

Connor Green was monstrous in net for the Bobcats, stopping 39 of 40 Zydeco shots.

Volf's goal and pair of assists earned him third star, while Ivanov and Martin picked up second and first stars.

The Bobcats will run it back against Baton Rouge tomorrow night at 7:00.

