Macdonald Scores OT Game Winner as Dragons Drown Sea Wolves 7-6

February 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald extended his scoring streak to 20 straight games including scoring the overtime game winner at 3:28 to give the Columbus River Dragons a 7-6 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night.

Josh Pietrantonio fed a saucer pass across from the right wing to a streaking MacDonald, who beat Sea Wolves goaltender Blake Weyrick (31 saves, L) to the stick side off the rush. The goal capped a three-point night for MacDonald and gave Columbus a much-needed two points in the standings.

Regulation time was a back-and-forth affair, with all 12 goals coming in the second and third periods. Twice Columbus scored to take the lead early in the second, and twice Mississippi responded almost immediately to tie the game back up. Later in the frame when the Sea Wolves took a 3-2 lead, Columbus charged back to tie the game just 1:48 later.

In the third period, the River Dragons took a 6-4 lead on goals by Alexander Jmaeff and Kyle Moore, but the Sea Wolves would once again rally to tie the game and force overtime.

Notes:

MacDonald now has 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points over the course of his current scoring streak.

Moore extended his career-best scoring streak to nine games and now has 6-13-19 in that stretch including three straight multi-point games.

Columbus allowed more shots in overtime tonight (four) that it had in three previous overtimes in total (one).

The River Dragons are now 19-1 lifetime against Mississippi.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow night at 7:05 pm on Military Appreciation Night, which is expected to sell out. Limited seats may be available through TicketMaster.com or at the Civic Center Box Office.

- IT'S GO TIME! -

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.