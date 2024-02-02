River Dragons Announce Flurry of Moves Before Weekend Series with Sea Wolves

February 2, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced a flurry of moves today ahead of this weekend's series against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

First, the team signed defenseman Brody Duncan. The 29-year-old Duncan was a part of the River Dragons Ignite Cup Championship team in the 2020-21 season, and has also won a championship in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Duncan will wear #89 when he makes his season debut with the team.

Second, the team has activated forward Hunter Bersani and goaltender Breandan Colgan from injured reserve and moved goaltender Talor Joseph onto the injured reserve list retroactive to January 27.

The River Dragons also signed goaltender Spencer Krul to an emergency backup goaltender deal with Joseph heading onto IR. Krul went through training camp with the River Dragons earlier this season. The Indian Land, SC native was selected to the ACHA (WHAC) All-Conference Team in 2022-23, his senior season at Lawrence Tech University. Krul went 13-6-1 with a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage.

The River Dragons are back in action tonight against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Tomorrow night is Military Night with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm. The annual Armor vs. Infantry game will start at 4:45 pm, and your ticket is good for both games! Purchase seats now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.