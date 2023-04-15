Tatis, Chihuahuas Nip Isotopes, 8-5

El Paso, TX - It was once again the Fernando Tatis Jr. show at Southwest University Park on Saturday night. The rehabbing Padres star blasted solo home runs in each of the first two innings, then added a pair of singles, as the El Paso Chihuahuas secured an 8-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Coco Montes stayed on fire at the plate for Albuquerque, homering and doubling to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. Daniel Cope added yet another extra-base hit while Trevor Boone continued the torrid start to his stint at Triple-A by delivering an RBI single.

Topes Scope: - Cope is 12-for-22 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBI since being activated from the Development List on April 7. All of his production has come from the nine-hole in the batting order.

- Montes extended his on-base streak to 12 games. During the span, he is slashing .426/.526/.809 with six doubles, four homers and 13 RBI. All four long balls have come in the last six contests.

- Boone's RBI single in the first started the scoring. He is 7-for-12 to begin his Triple-A career.

- Connor Kaiser extended his hitting streak to four games with a double in the second. He is 7-for-15 with a trio of two-baggers during the stretch, and it is his longest hit streak since also running off four in a row from June 24-28, 2022 with Double-A San Antonio.

- Jonathan Morales hit safely in his fourth consecutive contest. He is 6-for-19 with two doubles during the span which includes a pair of multi-hit contests.

- Isotopes starter Phillips Valdez allowed four earned runs in the first inning for his second outing in a row. It is his first time surrendering four or more tallies in back-to-back appearances since he did so in six consecutive starts with Triple-A Nashville from May 11-June 6, 2019.

- Tatis finished 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBI. He is 12-for-15 with five home runs and 11 RBI in this series, having played in three of the five contests.

- Tatis became the fourth player to have a multi-homer game against the Isotopes in 2023, joining himself, Jo Adell and Yorman Rodriguez.

- The leadoff homer by Tatis was the first allowed by Albuquerque since Corey Julks did so for Sugar Land on Aug. 31 at Constellation Field.

- Isotopes bats were quieted over the last six innings, registering just three baserunners, including Jimmy Herron's RBI single in the ninth.

- Albuquerque has a 12-6 record on Jackie Robinson Day, although they have dropped four of the past five contests. The two seasons they did not play on April 15 were in 2003 (light bank failure postponement at Isotopes Park) and 2021 (season did not start until May due to pandemic).

- El Paso stole four bases tonight and opposing baserunners are 15-for-15 against the Isotopes this season. An Albuquerque catcher has not thrown out a runner in the last 19 attempts, dating back to Sept. 25 when Dom Nuñez nailed Marty Costes at second base in Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes have not won a Saturday game at Southwest University Park in their last seven tries, dating back to a 6-2 triumph on Sept. 3, 2016.

On Deck: Albuquerque can win the series with a triumph Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:05 PM MT at Southwest University Park. The Isotopes have not claimed back-to-back sets on the road since May 2018 (Tacoma and Reno).

