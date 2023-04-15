Space Cowboys Fall to Dodgers, 5-2

Luke Williams recorded four hits and Ben DeLuzio collected three RBI as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, 5-2, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (11-3) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning and led the rest of the game as they picked up a third straight win. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the third inning and DeLuzio grounded a two-run single into right field for OKC's first runs of the night. Hunter Feduccia followed and grounded into a double play, bringing in another OKC run. Sugar Land (4-9) cut into OKC's lead via a RBI single by Joe Perez in the fourth inning before Michael Busch answered with a RBI single in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 Dodgers advantage. DeLuzio's sacrifice bunt in the seventh inning put the Dodgers ahead, 5-1, before the Space Cowboys'Grae Kessinger knocked a RBI single to trim OKC's lead to three runs in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers improved to 11-3 with the win, tying for the second-best start for an OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers had a better record through 14 games at 12-2. The 2015 team also started 11-3...The Dodgers have now won three straight games as well as five of their last six games and lead the current series against the Space Cowboys, 4-1.

-Luke Williams went 4-for-4 with two doubles and scored two runs. He collected four hits in a game for the first time since a five-hit outing July 18, 2019 when he went 5-for-5 with three doubles for Double-A Reading against New Hampshire. He now leads the Dodgers with 21 hits in 13 games this season and has eight doubles, two triples and two home runs. He also has a team-high 13 RBI.

-Ben DeLuzio racked up three RBI as he extended his hitting streak to four games, going 5-for-17 with a triple and four RBI during the stretch. His three RBI Saturday were his most in a game since May 27, 2022 with Triple-A Memphis against Iowa when he hit a grand slam to collect four RBI.

-Saturday marked the fourth time this season the Dodgers have scored first in a game and they improved to 4-0 in those games...It was also just the fourth time this season (14 games) the Dodgers kept their opponent scoreless through a game's first two innings.

-Michael Busch picked up a hit and drew a walk as he has now reached base in each of OKC's first 14 games of 2023. He has also hit safely in 12 of the first 14 games of the season.

-The Dodgers have held the Space Cowboys to two runs in back-to-back games and Saturday was the third time this season the Dodgers allowed two runs or less in a game.

-Saturday was Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and the Dodgers wore special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys and caps. The game-worn jerseys were auctioned to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys wraps up at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases. Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through June are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

