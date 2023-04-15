Aviators Snap Bees' Win Streak

The Salt Lake Bees had their three game winning streak come to an end on Friday night, as they fell 14-4 to the Las Vegas Aviators. Control problems plagued the Bees' pitching staff, as they combined to walk nine, hit two batters and throw three wild pitches. Las Vegas would take the lead with two runs in the second and never looked back, as they would add four runs in the 5th, one in the seventh and put the game away with seven runs in the eighth inning. Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg (1-1) took the loss, as he went four innings and allowed four runs on three hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Bees did not get their first hit until Preston Palmeiro led off the sixth with a single to right field. He would eventually score on a sacrifice fly by Mickey Moniak. Jordyn Adams would lead off the seventh with a homer, as he has now gone deep in four of his last five games. Taylor Jones would close out the scoring with a two run blast in the ninth, his first home run of the season. Adams led Salt Lake with two hits and one run batted in.

