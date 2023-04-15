Rainiers' Offense Dismantles Express En Route to 10-2 Win

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Saturday night saw the Round Rock Express (8-5) fall 10-2 in game five of their series against the Tacoma Rainiers (7-6) at Dell Diamond.

Express starter RHP Kyle Cody (0-1, 5.79) got the night's loss after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings. Rainiers reliever LHP Tayler Saucedo (2-0, 0.00) earned the win, tossing two shutout frames that included just one walk and two punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

After three scoreless innings, Tacoma broke things open in the fourth with three runs. DH Mike Ford hit a leadoff triple then scored on a Colin Moran groundout. SS Mason McCoy and 2B Kean Wong also came home during the inning thanks to a walk and three consecutive singles.

The Rainiers doubled their lead in the fifth inning when LF Jake Scheiner, Moran and McCoy all scored on a double from Wong. CF Cesar Hernandez rounded the bases in the sixth to give the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Tacoma reached double digits with three runs in the seventh inning. A one-out single from Wong followed by a single from 1B Pat Valaika and Round Rock error loaded the bases before a Zach DeLoach walk scored Wong. Ford doubled to plate Valaika and Hernandez, increasing the advantage to 10-0.

Round Rock avoided the shutout when 3B Davis Wendzel launched a two-run home run in the eighth inning that scored LF Clint Frazier, who had reached base on a leadoff single. The Express put one more runner on base as SS Jonathan Ornelas drew a walk, but the next six batters were retired in order as the 10-2 score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express DH J.P. Martinez recorded the team's lone multi-hit performance as he went 2-for-4. Martinez also stole his sixth base of the season and now sits in the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Coast League.

3B Davis Wendzel earned multiple RBI thanks to his first home run of the season.

Round Rock reliever RHP Zack Littell was the only pitcher that did not allow a run on Saturday night. The righty recorded two strikeouts during his ninth inning showing.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma close out the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Robert Dugger (0-1, 14.73) is slated to start against Rainiers RHP Jose Rodriguez (--). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. CT.

