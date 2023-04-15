Dubin's Scoreless Streak Snapped in Sugar Land Loss

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-9) rallied for a run in the ninth but ultimately dropped their fourth contests against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (11-3) 5-2 on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Space Cowboys' RHP Bryan Garcia (L, 1-2) worked around base runners in the first and second inning but allowed three runs in the bottom of the third on a double, two walks, a two-RBI single and a ground out, giving Oklahoma City a 3-0 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Korey Lee led off the inning with a single and Bligh Madris walk, bringing the tying run to the plate. After a strike out, Joe Perez ripped a single to center, driving in Lee to make it 3-1. A fielder's choice cancelled out Perez and Grae Kessinger lined out to center on a diving catch by Drew Avans, stranding the tying run on base for Sugar Land.

Oklahoma City added another run in the bottom of the fourth, widening their lead to 4-1. RHP Shawn Dubin entered the game for the Space Cowboys in the fifth and allowed just a walk in his first two innings, pushing his hitless streak to 7.1 innings and his scoreless innings streak to 8.1 innings. Both streaks came to an end when Luke Williams doubled, moved to third on a lineout and scored on a safety squeeze, giving Oklahoma City their final run of the night. LHP Parker Mushinski pitched the eighth for Sugar Land, tossing a scoreless frame while on Major League rehab.

Perez doubled with one out in the top of the ninth inning and scored on a single to center by Kessinger, but RHP Wander Suero got a ground out that closed out the contest.

Sugar Land concludes their six-game series against the Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. RHP JP France (0-1, 7.71) is slated to start for the Space Cowboys opposite Dodgers' RHP Gavin Stone (1-1, 7.71) for a 2:05 pm first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM in the Sugar Land area or online.

