Rainiers Round Up Round Rock On Saturday

Round Rock, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (7-6) avoided losing three straight for the first time this season on Saturday evening in Central Texas, dispatching the Round Rock Express (8-5) by a 10-2 final. Six Rainiers had multiple hits as the road club accumulated 14 base knocks, one shy of their season-high.

The Rainiers broke open a scoreless game in the fourth inning. It took Tacoma 12-plus games to hit a triple this season, but DH Mike Ford delivered the first, narrowly missing a homer off the right field wall. Colin Moran's RBI groundout made it 1-0, before Mason McCoy (walk) and Kean Wong (single) each reached. McCoy scored on a Pat Valaika RBI single to left, Wong crossed on a Cesar Hernandez base hit to right for a 3-0 lead.

Wong doubled up the line in left with the bases loaded in the fifth, scoring Jake Scheiner (double) and Moran and McCoy (walks) to put the game away. Scheiner doubled twice in the ballgame.

Leading 7-0 in the seventh, Zach DeLoach walked with the bases loaded. Ford then doubled up the right field line scoring two more as the Rainiers avalanche continued, to 10-0. It was Tacoma's third three-run inning.

For the second time this series, the Tacoma bullpen absorbed all innings in a Rainiers victory (6-0 on Wednesday). On both occasions, right-hander Riley O'Brien opened with 2.0 scoreless IP (2 H, 0 BB, 4 K on Saturday). Lefties Tayler Saucedo (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Rob Kaminsky (2.0, 1 H, 4 K) each followed with undramatic multi-inning appearances of their own. Tacoma issued only one walk.

Davis Wendzel's first homer of the year with a man on in the eighth inning was the only notable offense for the home side, well after the game had become academic.

The series finale will be on Sunday, an 11:05 PT/1:05 CT first pitch at Dell Diamond. RHP Jose Rodriguez will pitch for Tacoma, opposite Round Rock RHP and former Rainier Robert Dugger.

The series finale will be on Sunday, an 11:05 PT/1:05 CT first pitch at Dell Diamond. RHP Jose Rodriguez will pitch for Tacoma, opposite Round Rock RHP and former Rainier Robert Dugger.

