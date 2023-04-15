Reno's Bats Make Late Charge in 15-6 Loss to Sacramento

April 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - P.J. Higgins and Jorge Barrosa led a valiant push in the ninth inning, but the Reno Aces (5-8) couldn't overcome a 15-1 deficit and fell to the Sacramento River Cats 15-6 (7-7) in front of 5,676 fans Saturday evening at Greater Nevada Field.

Trailing 15-1 entering the final frame, the Aces' offense came to life when Higgins hit a three-run homer to tighten the deficit and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Barrosa added to the comeback attempt when he connected on a two-run double to left field, but Reno's comeback attempt ended down nine runs.

Buddy Kennedy was a home run shy of the cycle in the loss, going 3-for-4 with a double and triple.

Making his first start of the season for Reno, Tyler Gilbert (1-1) suffered the loss as the lefty surrendered five earned runs on two hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings on the mound.

The Aces and River Cats will finish their six-game series Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, extended hit streak to 12 games

- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-4, 2B, 3B, BB

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-3, RBI, BB

Reno's six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats closes Sunday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.