River Cats Earn 15-6 victory

RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats scored the first 13 runs of the game on Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field and set themselves up with a chance to win their series with the Reno Aces in the finale on Sunday. The River Cats benefitted from 11 Aces walks issued and three hit batsmen in a 15-6 victory.

The River Cats opened the scoring with an Austin Slater home run in the first inning to take the early 1-0 lead. Slater went 1-for-1 with the home run and two walks in three plate appearances on his rehab assignment. Sacramento took control of the game in the third when they exploded for seven runs. Aces starter Tyler Gilbert (1-1) issued three straight two out walks, the last one coming with the bases loaded to make it 2-0. Gilbert was then lifted for Austin Brice who allowed a two-run single to Clint Coulter, followed by a walk to load the bases which got Ricardo Genoves to the plate, who was hit by a pitch to bring in another run to make it 5-0. Two batters later, Will Wilson delivered a three-run double to stretch the lead to 8-0.

Gilbert was charged with five runs on two hits over 2 2/3 innings as he suffered the loss, Brice went on to allow three runs in the fourth inning as the River Cats drew a pair of bases loaded walks and got a sac-fly as part of the frame. Brice allowed six runs in a third of an inning. River Cats starter Keaton Winn worked three scoreless frames while walking three and striking out three. Drew Strotman (1-0) came on to begin the fourth and worked 2 2/3 innings in his debut in the Giants organization and would go on to be credited with the victory. Sacramento added a pair of runs in the sixth on a fielding error committed by second baseman Diego Castillo that stretched the lead to 13-0.

Reno's first run came in the seventh as Buddy Kennedy led off with a triple and scored on an ensuing single by Phillip Evans to get the Aces on the board. It was the only run allowed by Tanner Andrews in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Andrews retired the final six batters he faced while striking out two.

The River Cats finished their scoring with a two-run homer by Michael Gigliotti in the ninth off Jake Hager, a position player who was brought in to pitch for Reno. The Aces would go on to score five runs in the ninth as Melvin Adon surrendered a three-run homer to PJ Higgins and Jorge Barrosa added a two-run double.

The River Cats and Aces wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon with day baseball at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PDT.

