Tarpons to Host Three-Day July 4th Celebration at Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons invite fans out to George M. Steinbrenner Field for a three-day celebration of the United States of America, from Thursday, July 4th to Saturday, July 6th. On each day, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and Tampa will battle the Clearwater Threshers at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate 'Merica Night - presented by BayCare - Thursday, July 4th: Everyday Heroes (military, police, firefighters, EMTs and sheriffs) will be offered a $5 lower-reserved ticket by showing a valid ID at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. The night will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza, presented by Spectrum.

Sink or Swim Friday - Friday, July 5th: Fans can enjoy all-you-can-drink Bud, Bud Light and Select Liquors for $20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Following the game, kids will be invited onto the field to run the bases.

'Merica Land of the FREE Night - presented by Extended Stay America - Saturday, July 6th: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a mystery giveaway. After the game, all fans will be invited onto the field to watch a movie on the videoboard.

Throughout the series, Tarpons players and coaches will wear special Stars & Stripes jerseys. Starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1st, the jerseys will be available for bid in an online auction that ends on Saturday, July 6th at 7:45 p.m. The auction can be found at: http://tarponsbaseball.milbauctions.com/gallery.cfm. Proceeds from the auction will benefit My Warrior's Place.

The mission of My Warrior's Place is "to provide a safe refuge and bring about healing and hope to all Veterans and Military Service Members who have returned from the battlefield." - www.mywarriorsplace.org.

Each game will also include a Kids Zone, featuring a dunk tank and an inflatable obstacle course.

In addition, fans who purchase Spectrum Dugout Club tickets - available on Thursday, July 4th and Saturday, July 6th - will be able to witness a complete set of signed items from all 45 U.S. Presidents (valued at over $250,000) as well as a document signed by John Hancock during the revolutionary period as Governor of Massachusetts.

As a bonus, Spectrum Dugout Club ticketholders will take batting practice from 4:30-5:30 p.m. prior to the game on Thursday, July 4th.

Spectrum Dugout Club ?tickets include a Tarpons hat, a lower reserved seat and access to an air-conditioned club, featuring a buffet menu that includes appetizers, entrees, ballpark food and desserts. Food and beverage begin when the gates open and are served through the bottom of the 7th inning. Tickets are priced at $42.00 and may be purchased by calling 813-673-3030.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tarponsbaseball.com, at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

