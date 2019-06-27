Tarpons Tame Tortugas, 7-2, in Finale

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 3B Jonathan India recorded a double and a triple, but the Tampa Tarpons avoided a sweep by taming the Daytona Tortugas, 7-2, in front of 2,642 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

DH Estevan Florial (2-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 SO) started the night with a bang for Tampa (4-5, 32-43) as he smashed an 0-2 pitch off the manual scoreboard in left for a leadoff home run. The solo blast - his second of the season - put the Tarpons in front, 1-0.

Daytona (5-5, 40-35) bounced back with a two-out rally in the bottom of the frame. 2B Alejo López (1-4, R, 2B) doubled down the right-field line and then crossed the dish on a two-base knock to left from India (2-4, R, 2B, 3B, RBI), tying the game at one.

The Tortugas then loaded the bases on a fielding error and a walk to C Hendrik Clementina (0-3, BB, SO). LF Shard Munroe (0-3, RBI, BB, SO) followed with a bases-loaded free pass to force home a run and give the Tortugas the lead, 2-1.

Tampa sparked a rally in the second by loading the bases with two outs via a pair of singles and a walk. CF Pablo Olivares (3-5, R, 3B, RBI) then hit a slow tapper to short. Although it looked like the Tortugas were out of the frame, the Venezuelan native beat the throw to first for an infield single, knotting the contest at two. 2B-3B Oswaldo Cabrera (2-5, 2 RBI, 2 SO) proceeded to smack the next pitch into center for a single - scoring a pair - to put the Tarpons back ahead, 4-2.

Over the final three frames, the Tarpons would put the game out of reach. 3B Ángel Aguilar (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 SO) began the seventh with a ground-rule double and scored on a single to right-center from Florial. An inning later, C Jason López (3-4, R) singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and then was brought home on a base-hit to center from Aguilar.

Up 6-2 going to the ninth, the Tarpons added one last run. Olivares commenced the inning with a triple into the right-center field gap and 1B Dermis García (1-4, RBI, 2 SO) tallied the RBI with a sacrifice fly to right.

After a shaky start, RHP Jared Solomon (6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 6 SO) battled through six innings for Daytona. The 22-year-old ended up suffering his third defeat in a Tortugas' uniform.

RHP Jio Orozco (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) lasted five innings for Tampa, garnering his second win since joining the Florida State League. LHP JP Sears (4.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 4 SO) piggy-backed behind the right-hander and hurled four scoreless innings to garner his first save of 2019.

Daytona will continue their nine-game homestand on Friday, as the Dunedin Blue Jays, the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, comes to town to open up a three-game series. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (0-2, 2.96 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the year for the 'Tugas. Dunedin is scheduled to counter with North Division All-Star LHP Nick Allgeyer (5-3, 2.63 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Friday evening's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

The Tortugas will kickoff their Copa de la Diversión Weekend with a Best Dressed Friday. Tortugas' players and coaches will sport special uniforms throughout the weekend as a part of the team's Copa celebration, honoring the rich Hispanic heritage of Central Florida presented by ECHO Tools. The uniforms will be auctioned off online throughout the weekend. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour courtesy of Kona Brewing with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Following the final out, fans in attendance will be treated to another splendid Postgame Fireworks display.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

