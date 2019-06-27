Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, June 27 at Fort Myers

The Stone Crabs make a pit stop in Fort Myers Thursday, looking to complete a sweep of the Miracle at 7 p.m. before heading to Jupiter. Shane McClanahan returns home to the Fort Myers area to pitch for Charlotte, opposed by Blayne Enlow of the Miracle.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRABS PINCH MIRACLE 3-2

The Stone Crabs got a game-winning RBI single from Joey Roach in the seventh inning Wednesday, pinching the Fort Myers Miracle 3-2 at Charlotte Sports Park. The Charlotte bullpen pitch out of multiple james to preserve the lead and give the Stone Crabs a chance for a sweep Thursday.

WANDERING TO THE FSL

The top prospect in the sport is officially a Stone Crab. Shortstop Wander Franco has gone 5-for-7 with a walk and 2 RBI since his call-up from Bowling Green on Tuesday. The 18-year-old phenom ranked second in the Midwest League in hitting, third in OPS, fourth in OBP and XBH, sixth in total bases and slugging and seventh in hits. In 125 career games, he's struck out a total of 39 times (two multi-K games).

HOMETOWN HERO

Thursday's starting pitcher Shane McClanahan will enjoy a homecoming, pitching against the team he grew up rooting for. A graduate of Cape Coral High School, McClanahan pitched in Hammond Stadium and Charlotte Sports Park in various tournaments as a youth. He finished with a 1.02 ERA over four years at Cape Coral before becoming the second USF pitcher to strike out 100 batters in back-to-back seasons.

STARTING STRONG

The Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 20 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 13-7 1.74 10.1 6.4 2.3

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 97 133 72.90%

Opponent 41 58 70.70%

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 14-Nov 3.1 2 0.232 0.623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 0.257 0.727

June 13-8 4.5 2.3 0.266 0.702

June Leaders:

Carl Chester: .344 AVG, 6 BB, 8 RBI in 17 G

T. Milone: .328 AVG, 3 3B, 6 BB, .833 OPS

CLUTCH IS KEY

The Stone Crabs' success in 2019 has been strongly tied to their ability to hit in the clutch.

w/RISP AVG SLG W-L

First 19 Games 0.193 0.255 13-Jun

Since 0.256 0.406 35-21

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez was named the FSL Player of the Week Monday. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 0.188 2 9 0.459

Last 36 0.311 15 23 0.845

NEWS & NOTES

Right-hander Joe Ryan won FSL Pitcher of the Week for his performance in Fort Myers last week (6 IP, 1 H, 9 K), and became the first Rays farmhand to reach 100 strikeouts yesterday.

Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2019

