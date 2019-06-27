Joey Murray's Stellar Outing Sends the Blue Jays to Victory

ST. LUCIE, FL. - RHP Joey Murray secures his fourth victory in his last six outings as the Blue Jays pick up the 3-1 win in game two of the three game series. Murray held St. Lucie to just two hits off the bats of Carlos Cortes and Jeremy Vasquez in the bottom of the first. Vasquez drove in the lone run of the game in the first with an RBI double to give the Mets the lead first for the second straight game.

From that point Murray started to cruise, having retired the next 13 hitters in a row. His performance allowed Dunedin to tie and take the lead with a run in the fourth and two more in the top of the seventh. Nick Podkul drove in his second run in as many nights in the fourth to tie the game.

In the top of the seventh, the Blue Jays created a two out rally. Alejandro Kirk walked and Demi Orimoloye singled to put two runners on. Kacy Clemens smacked a double down the right-field line allowing Kirk and Orimoloye to score to give Dunedin their first lead of the series. RHP Jackson Rees and Brad Wilson tossed three scoreless out of the pen with Rees and Wilson notching the hold and save respectively.

Dunedin looks for the series win tomorrow night at First Data Field. The first pitch is set for 6:30.

