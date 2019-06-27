Dunedin Looks for the Series Win in St. Lucie

MURRAY DOMINATES: Dunedin defeated St. Lucie by the final of 3-1 in game two of the three game series. RHP Joey Murray got the start for the Blue Jays and struck out a career high 12 hits and retired 13 consecutive hitters from the first to the sixth innings. St. Lucie took the early lead on Jeremy Vasquez RBI double in the bottom of the first. In the top of the fourth, Dunedin tied the game on Nick Podkul's RBI single. In the top of the seventh, Kacy Clemens broke the tie with a two run double in the seventh. RHP Jackson Rees notched the hold with a one-two-three eighth, and righty Brad Wilson retired the side in order in the ninth to register his seventh save of the season.

TODAY'S GAME: The Blue Jays take on the St. Lucie Mets in the finale of the three game series and game three of the six game road swing. Tonight is the ninth of 12 matchup between these two teams with both clubs having won four matchups. The Blue Jays have won four of the last six games from the Mets. D-Jays pitchers have also held the Mets offense scoreless in 38 of the last 48 innings played between the two clubs dating back to May 20th.

SERIES OF FORTUNATE EVENTS: Dunedin is looking to win their second series of the year from St. Lucie and their 17th series of the year. The Blue Jays have won three of their last four and have not lost a series since May 11th--the longest stretch in the Florida State League.

