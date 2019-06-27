Rogers in Command as Hammerheads Sink Marauders in Series Finale

Behind a career high eight innings pitched from 2016 first round pick Trevor Rogers, the Hammerheads' two runs were enough in a 2-1 series clinching victory over the Marauders on Thursday afternoon.

Rogers was in command all day, throwing 76 of his 104 pitches for strikes over eight innings allowing a single unearned run and letting just four total baserunners reach base all outing. He also struck out eight and allowed just one walk.

Over his last three starts, the southpaw has not allowed an earned run in 19 innings, striking out 24 and walking just three in that span.

Tristan Pompey's single in the first inning brought home the first Hammerheads run of the game.

Bradenton knotted the game at one when a two-out error allowed Rodolfo Castro to reach second and was brought home immediately after on Dylan Busby's RBI single.

The Hammerheads took the lead for good in the sixth on Jerar Encarnacion's RBI single, his second of three hits on the day. The Marlins' No. 19 prospect is hitting .367 through his first seven games with Jupiter since being called up from Single-A Clinton.

Colton Hock tossed a scoreless ninth inning earning his first save of the season.

