Hammerheads Secure Saturday Win 3-1 over Cardinals

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - A two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Jupiter Hammerheads (6-7; 36-42) to a 3-1 victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals (4-9; 36-42) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After both teams did not score a run in the first inning, the Cardinals got on the scoreboard in the top of the second off of Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez. FSL Player of the Month for June Deniel Ortiz led off the frame with his eighth home run of the season, a solo home run to left-center field, which put Palm Beach ahead by a 1-0 score.

Benitez made his return to the Hammerheads for his first start since May 29th against Daytona and finished his start with 3 2/3 innings pitched with one run allowed on two hits, three walks, and struck out four batters.

The Hammerheads did not need to swing the bat to get their first run in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Leonel Sequera. Sequera issued four walks in the frame, including an RBI walk to Carlos Sanchez to score Dillon Head, and Jupiter tied the game at 1-1.

The score remained 1-1 through the top of the seventh inning. Luis Ramirez provided 1/3 scoreless inning in relief before turning it over to Walin Castillo (W, 3-3) for a long relief appearance.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hammerheads took their first lead since the top of the sixth inning on Thursday night. With two outs against Palm Beach relief pitcher Charlies Harrison (L, 2-1), Starlyn Caba hit a single and PJ Morlando drew a walk. Then, Andres Valor smacked a two-RBI double to left field to give Jupiter the 3-1 lead.

Castillo finished the game on the mound for the Hammerheads and provided five scoreless innings in long relief and secured the 3-1 victory for Jupiter over Palm Beach. Head also went 2-for-3 with a run scored in the contest.

