Tremendous Trio Twirl Three-Hitter in 2-0 Triumph

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Ryan McCrystal stroked three hits and drove in both runs as three pitchers spun a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory for the Daytona Tortugas over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (8-5, 37-42) turned in their fifth shutout victory of the season, evening the series with St. Lucie (8-5, 42-36) in a 2-hour, 7-minute game, the second-quickest of the season for the Tortugas.

In the first, Daytona threatened as McCrystal and Alfredo Duno singled to begin the inning. Duno's hit extended his on-base streak to 32 straight games, setting a new Tortugas record. However, the Tortugas couldn't cash in those hits, leaving the runners at second and third.

An inning later, though, the Tortugas did cash in. With two outs, Malvin Valdez singled and Peyton Holt doubled, putting runners on second and third for McCrystal, who lined his second hit of the night into right field, scoring both men to build a 2-0 lead.

Ovis Portes, the Daytona starter, allowed a one-out walk in the first and a two-out hit in the second, but allowed neither to advance any further. He then spun 1-2-3 third and fourth frames as he retired his final seven hitters. Portes went a season high-tying 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

With the scoreless outing, Portes has now worked 14.0 innings without an earned run over his last four outings, allowing just two hits in the process.

Reynardo Cruz was next in line for the Tortugas, entering to start the fifth and allowing a leadoff double to Yohairo Cuevas. After a flyout, Holt ran down a foulout down the left field line. Cuevas tried to move up third on the play, but Holt threw him out to end the inning. A 1-2-3 sixth then followed.

In the seventh, trouble struck. A leadoff walk was erased by a double play, but Cruz plunked a batter, then issued another walk. However, with two on, he induced a popup to third to end the inning, recording a scoreless frame despite throwing just three of his 17 pitches for strikes in the inning.

Cruz (2-0) bounced back in the eighth, retiring the first two, then surrendering a two-out hit. A flyout to center, though, ended the inning, as the righty went a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks, with two strikeouts as he left in line for the win.

Trent Hodgdon came on for the ninth and left no doubt with a flawless 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander induced two groundouts, then ended the game with a strikeout looking, needing just nine pitchers to nail down his second save of the year, a 2-0 Tortugas win.

