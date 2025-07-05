When It Rains It Pours: Tarpons Swept in Rainy Doubleheader

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - After battling weather delays for days, the Tampa Tarpons (7-6) dropped both games of a soggy doubleheader against the Clearwater Threshers (4-9) at "The Tank". Despite flashes of early offense and strong individual performances, Tampa ultimately fell short, 6-3 and 4-2, as rain continued to play a starring role in the series.

GAME 1:

After enduring nearly nine hours of delays over three days, the Tarpons resumed a suspended contest against the Threshers, which began back on July 3 in Clearwater before being moved and continued in Tampa on July 5 due to persistent rain.

The Threshers struck first with a solo homer from Aroon Escobar in the opening inning, but Tampa responded quickly. In the second, Marshall Toole laced an RBI triple to tie the game, and Roderick Arias followed in the third with a two-run blast to right, giving the Tarpons a 3-1 advantage.

Clearwater clawed back in the bottom of the third, capitalizing on an error to trim the lead to 3-2 just before the game was suspended again. When play resumed, both bullpens were pressed into action. Xavier Rivas started for Tampa, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out three.

When play resumed, both bullpens battled through tight situations. Mariano Salomon took over in the fourth and ran into trouble in the fifth, surrendering an RBI double to Raider Tello that put Clearwater ahead, 4-3. Tampa threatened in the sixth after singles from Hans Montero and Owen Cobb, but the Tarpons couldn't deliver the big hit.

The Threshers padded their lead in the eighth on an RBI single from Escobar and a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Tait, stretching the margin to 6-3. Tampa went down in order in the ninth to seal the loss.

Roderick Arias stayed hot with two hits, including his third-inning homer, while Juan Matheus added a three-hit performance. Engelth Urena also chipped in with a double in the first.

GAME 2:

Tampa came out swinging in the nightcap, grabbing an early 2-0 lead in the first. After Roderick Arias worked a two-out walk and Engelth Urena reached on an error, Juan Matheus drove them both home with a two-run double into right-center.

Starter Andrew Landry kept Clearwater off the board through two innings before the Threshers rallied to tie it in the third on a pair of singles and a wild pitch. Despite the momentum shift, Landry minimized further damage before turning things over to the bullpen.

The Tarpons had a chance to retake the lead in the fourth after Wilson Rodriguez and Marshall Toole collected back-to-back singles, but Clearwater wiggled out of trouble.

In the fifth, the Threshers jumped ahead on a solo homer by Eduardo Tait and added a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

With the losses, Tampa will look to regroup and get back in the win column as the series continues Sunday at "The Tank." First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.







