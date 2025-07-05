De Los Santos Notches Three More Hits in Marauders 5-3 Win

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders secured the series win with a 5-3 victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Saturday night.

Bradenton opened scoring in the top of the first when Yordany De Los Santos singled and stole both second and third. With one out, Jhonny Severino lined a sacrifice fly to right to push the Marauders ahead 1-0.

Still leading in the top of the second, Bradenton rallied again when Richard Ramirez singled and Joel Mendez walked to place runners at first and second. With one out, Ian Farrow scooped an RBI single to left that scored Ramirez and doubled the lead to 2-0. Two hitters later, De Los Santos lined an RBI single to right to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Mendez walked, and Farrow singled to place runners first and second. With two outs, De Los Santos grounded another single to left that scored Mendez and increased the lead to 4-0.

De Los Santos added on another run with a sacrifice fly to right in the top of the sixth to place the Marauders in front 5-0. In his last two games, De Los Santos is 7-for-10 with five RBI.

Right hander Matt Ager dominated in relief, tossing a career-high 4.2 innings while allowing just one run. In the process he earned his first professional win.

Fort Myers rallied late, pushing across one run in the seventh and two in the ninth before Noah Takacs recorded the final out to secure the 5-3 win.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 39-40 and 9-4 in the second half. Fort Myers fell to 32-46 and 5-9 in the second half. The two return to Fort Myers tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 11:50 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







