Marauders Beat Mussels 5-3, Secure Series Victory

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels were held in check by the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium, falling by a final score of 5-3.

Bradenton (39-40, 9-4) struck in the first inning off Fort Myers (32-46, 5-9) starter and Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-1), as Jhonny Severino's sacrifice fly made it 1-0 Marauders.

An inning later, Bradenton tallied two more runs against Hill to take a 3-0 advantage.

Hill's first clean inning of the night came in the top of the third inning, when he struck out the side on 10 pitches.

His night ended with two outs in the fourth inning after allowing an RBI single to Marauders' shortstop Yordany De Los Santos, which extended the Bradenton lead to 4-0.

Hill finished the night throwing 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out seven.

Christian Becerra entered for Fort Myers and recorded the final out of the fourth inning.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Marauders added another run in the sixth. De Los Santos drove in his third run of the night, this time on a sacrifice fly, which made it 5-0 Marauders.

The Mussels offense pushed across their first run of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Blaze O'Saben was hit by a pitch with one out in the frame, later stealing second to move into scoring position.

With two outs in the inning, O'Saben never hesitated rounding third and scored on Angel Del Rosario 's softly hit infield single to make it 5-1 Bradenton.

Becerra went 4.1 innings in relief, striking out three and allowing one run on three hits.

Jakob Hall was the final Mussel pitcher of the night and retired the side in order in the ninth inning.

The Mussels tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth. O'Saben was again hit by a pitch, this time as the leadoff batter in the inning. Two batters later, Del Rosario tripled into the right-center field gap to cut the Bradenton lead to 5-2.

Del Rosario scored one batter later, as Yasser Mercedes hit a sacrifice fly to Bradenton first baseman Ethan Lege, bringing the score to 5-3. Lege fell into the first base dugout after making the catch, which allowed Mercedes to score.

The series between the Mussels and Marauders will conclude on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Jason Doktorczyk (2-4, 4.83) will start on the bump for Fort Myers in the series finale. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







