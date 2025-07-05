Threshers Snap Skid, Take Two Games in Two Ballparks

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER AND TAMPA, FL - In a doubleheader featuring a game that took place over three days in three different ballparks, the Clearwater Threshers (40-39, 5-9) took two wins over the Tampa Tarpons (43-35, 7-6) on Saturday evening at "The Tank" at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The continued game, which began on July Third at BayCare Ballpark, ended in a 6-3 Threshers victory, and Clearwater claimed game two 4-2 in six innings.

With one out in the first inning on July Third, Aroon Escobar took a 3-2 pitch from Tarpons starter Xavier Rivas into the left field bullpen to grant the Threshers a one-run lead. Tampa tied the game in the top of the second inning with a two-out triple to even the score at one apiece. A two-run home run in the top of the third inning gave the Tarpons their first lead of the game at 3-1.

Alirio Ferrebus drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to give Clearwater their first baserunner of the frame. Kodey Shojinaga moved him to second on a single before a throwing error by Tampa second baseman Austin Green allowed Ferrebus to score from second, cutting the deficit to one run. After the Threshers held Tampa scoreless in the top of the fourth inning, the teams were ushered off the field and the game went into a weather delay before being suspended.

The suspended game picked up on July Fourth at Steinbrenner Field but was delayed and suspended again before a pitch was thrown. It resumed on Saturday, July Fifth at "The Tank" at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Nearly 48 hours after the top of the fourth ended, Diego González led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a base hit off Tarpons right-hander Mariano Salomon. González moved to second on a single by Dante Nori and to third on a groundout before a wild pitch allowed him to score from third and tie the game at three.

Alirio Ferrebus provided a spark with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth inning before Kodey Shojinaga grounded into a fielder's choice. The throw from second to first base went into the Threshers' dugout and automatically advanced Shojinaga to second base. Raider Tello followed with a double to left field, plating Shojinaga from third to give the Threshers back a one-run lead.

Clearwater's bats heated up again in the eighth inning after Diego González knocked a one-out single off Tarpons reliever Michael Arias. He stole second base before Nori walked. Escobar followed with a base hit to right-center, plating González from third and moving Nori to third base. Tello drove him home on a sacrifice fly to deep center field that padded the Threshers' lead to three runs. The Threshers' pitching staff held Tampa scoreless in the final two innings to seal a 6-3 victory.

Giussepe Velásquez surrendered three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision on July Third at BayCare Ballpark. Luke Gabrysh (3-4) took the win in 3.0 shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out three. Tristan Garnett picked up the save in 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames, striking out three and walking one.

Eduardo Tait takes a swing against the Tarpons at BayCare BallparkNathan Ray

GAME TWO BOX SCORE:

WP: Zack Tukis (3-2, 6.89)

LP: Jackson Fristoe (3-2, 5.15)

TAMPA, FL - In the second game, the Tarpons became the home team at the Tank and got on the board in the home half of the first inning, plating two runs to take a 2-0 lead. Clearwater bounced back in the top of the third inning after Dante Nori drew a one-out walk off Tampa's starter, Andrew Landry. Nori moved to third on a single by Aroon Escobar before coming home on an RBI base hit by Eduardo Tait, halving Tampa's advantage to one run. Tait advanced to second on a wild pitch before Juan Villavicencio drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs in the frame, Alirio Ferrebus beat out an infield single that allowed Escobar to score, squaring the game at two runs apiece.

Two innings later; Tait broke the tie in the first at-bat of the top of the fifth inning, smacking a leadoff home run off newly entered reliever Jackson Fristoe to give the Threshers their first lead of the game. TJayy Walton walked in the next at-bat, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With one out in the frame, Brady Day hit a fly ball to right center field deep enough for a sacrifice fly, plating Walton to double the Threshers' advantage.

After Zack Tukis struck out the final two batters of the sixth inning, the rain began to fall, and the game fell into a weather delay. With the Threshers holding a 4-2 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning, the game was finalized, and the Threshers claimed the win 4-2 to sweep the doubleheader in Tampa.

Sam Highfill allowed two unearned runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis (3-2) fired 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames, allowing two walks and striking out three batters to earn the victory.

Escobar hit his first home run in exactly one month on Thursday, with his last against Bradenton on June third...Gabrysh came out of the bullpen for the first time in his professional career...Nori marked his seventh game this season with three or more hits...Ferrebus recorded his first multi-hit game as a Thresher...Tait and Escobar are now tied for the FSL lead in home runs (11)...Saturday marked the first doubleheader the Threshers swept in 2025...The Threshers return to Tampa on Sunday, July 6, to continue a split series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Sunday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







