Tortugas Shut out Mets 2-0

July 5, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas shut out the St. Lucie Mets 2-0 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. It was the eighth shutout suffered by the Mets this season and the first one against Daytona. The Mets recorded just three hits and only had a runner in scoring position three times in the game.

Tortugas starter Ovis Portes pitched 4.0 innings, giving up just one hit and striking out three. Portes made quick work of the Mets, throwing just 47 pitches against 13 batters.

The Tortugas scored the only runs of the game on a two-run single by Ryan McCrystal off Mets starter Irving Cota in the second inning.

The Mets had their best chance offensively against Tortugas reliever Reynardo Cruz, who struggled to throw strikes in the seventh. Despite two walks and hitting a batter in the inning, Cruz got a double play off the bat of Daiverson Gutierrez and a pop out from Kevin Villavicencio.

Franklin Gomez stood out for the Mets on the mound after entering the game in the sixth inning. Gomez pitched 3.0 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit, one walk and striking out one. Gomez now holds a season ERA of 2.57, which leads the team with pitchers who have appeared in at least 10 games.

Yohairo Cuevas extended his hitting streak to six games by going 1 for 2 with a double and a walk.

The Mets (8-5, 42-36) and Tortugas (8-5, 37-42) play their series finale on Sunday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.







