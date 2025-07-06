Jupiter Secures Series Victory with 7-2 Win over Palm Beach

July 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (37-43; 7-7) rode a five-run bottom of the seventh inning to a 7-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals (36-43; 4-10) on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads' pitchers struck out 13 hitters while the offense registered eight hits in the victory.

The Cardinals scored two runs early in the game. Rainiel Rodriguez hit a solo home run against Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez in the top of the first inning to open the scoring. In the top of the second inning, Yordalin Pena led off the frame with a double and scored on an Anyelo Encarnacion RBI double to give Palm Beach a 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Victor Ortega started the inning with a leadoff single off Palm Beach starting pitcher Brandt Thompson (L, 2-6). Ian Lewis followed him with a two-run home run to right center field, his fourth home run of the season, which tied the game at 2-2.

After Palm Beach scored a run in each of the first two innings of the game, Jupiter's pitching staff shut them down for the rest of the contest. Martinez finished his day with just two runs allowed on four hits and four walks over five innings pitched and struck out seven Cardinals. Martinez has struck out 15 batters in 11 innings over his last two starts. Samuel Carpio (W, 2-1) followed him out of the Hammerheads bullpen with two scoreless innings.

Jupiter's offense broke out for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dillon Head started the inning with a walk and gave Jupiter the lead when he scored on an RBI single by Carter Johnson. Jupiter continued the rally by loading the bases with one out. Johnson came home on a Cody Schrier sacrifice fly, then a Lewis bases-loaded walk brought in Abrahan Ramirez. Starlyn Caba hit a two-RBI single to extend Jupiter's lead to 7-2 to cap the scoring in the frame as 10 batters came to the plate.

Palm Beach threatened to score in the top of the eighth inning. A double by Rodriguez, single by Luis Pino, and a walk by Cade McGee loaded the bases but Hammerheads' relief pitcher Juan Reynoso struck out three Cardinals in the inning to lead three runners on base.

Jake Faherty pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning for Jupiter to secure the win. Faherty has registered seven consecutive appearances without allowing a run.

The Hammerheads hit the road for a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas beginning Tuesday, July 8th at 6:35 p.m. Jupiter will return home after the All-Star Break to host the Bradenton Marauders for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, July 18th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







