Mets Blank Tortugas 3-0 in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets flipped the script from Saturday night by shutting out the Daytona Tortugas 3-0 in the series finale between the teams on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets took three out of five games to win the series.

Mets starter Daviel Hurtado got the Mets off to the races, retiring the first six batters he faced. And despite running into trouble after two hits in the third, Hurtado retired the next three batters to end the inning. Hurtado, in just his second start, would go three innings, giving up just two hits, no runs, no walks and striking out five batters.

Meanwhile, the Mets offense came to life early after walks issued to Daiverson Gutierrez and Yohairo Cuevas set up Trace Willhoite, who drove in both base runners on his second triple of the season to make it 2-0 Mets in the first inning.

Jose Chirinos followed Hurtado on the mound in the fourth inning and got off to a hot start, giving up just one hit through his first two innings.

Chirinos ran into some trouble in the sixth inning after he hit the first batter, Luis Leones. Chirinos would then walk Alfredo Duno, but as Leones tried to steal he slid over second base and was tagged out, much to the dismay of the Tortugas. Chirinos would walk two more batters to load the bases but got himself out of the jam by striking out Peyton Holt to end the inning.

Yonatan Henriquez would add an insurance run in the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the season on a solo shot to right field to make it 3-0.

Layonel Ovalles pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Alfred Vega closed out the game and preserved the shutout by pitching the ninth to earn the save.

The Mets (9-5, 43-36) are back in solo first place in the FSL East second half by one game over the Tortugas. The Mets have an off day on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they start a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch from LECOM Park on Tuesday is 5:30 p.m. Fans can listen live on stluciemets.com.







