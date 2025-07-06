Tarpons Fight Back Late, Fall 14-9 in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Hans Montero of the Tampa Tarpons at bat

(Tampa Tarpons) Hans Montero of the Tampa Tarpons at bat(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (7-7) fought until the final out but ultimately fell to the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday afternoon at "The Tank". Despite a big eighth-inning push, the Tarpons dropped the series, losing three of five games this week.

Tampa jumped ahead early in the second inning. Juan Matheus launched a solo home run to left, his first of the season, followed by a two-run blast from Hans Montero to put Tampa up 3-2 at the time.

However, Clearwater answered right back in the third, capitalizing on a fielding error to retake the lead at 5-3. The Threshers continued to build their advantage, plating two runs in the fourth and erupting for five runs in the sixth.

Trailing 12-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, Tampa showed some serious resilience. Wilson Rodriguez walked and scored on a Montero double. Marshall Toole then tripled to drive in Montero before scoring himself on a fielder's choice. Roderick Arias added an RBI single, and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matheus forced in another run. Rodriguez capped the rally with a sacrifice fly, pulling the Tarpons within three. In total, Tampa plated six runs in the frame to make it a 12-9 game.

Clearwater added two insurance runs in the ninth on a two-run homer by John Spikerman to widen the gap once again. The Tarpons threatened again in the bottom of the ninth as Toole reached on a walk and Edgleen Perez singled, but Tampa was unable to capitalize.

Montero led the way offensively for Tampa, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, and three RBIs. Matheus added a home run and three RBIs, while Perez pieced together another three-hit performance.

The Tarpons will look to regroup as they host the Lakeland Flying Tigers next week at "The Tank", eager to bounce back and get back in the win column.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.