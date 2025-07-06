Spikerman Homers in Career Day as Threshers Complete Road Sweep

TAMPA, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (41-39, 5-9) amassed 14 runs on as many hits in a 14-9 victory over the Tampa Tarpons (43-36, 7-7) on Sunday afternoon at "The Tank" at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Clearwater will take Monday off before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday.

Following a scoreless first inning, TJayy Walton beat out an infield single with one out and moved to second after Juan Villavicencio drew a walk off Tarpons starter Brandon Decker. The next batter, Alirio Ferrebus hit a ground ball to second, but the throw back to first base went wide of the bag, allowing Walton to come around and score from second and score the opening run. After Ferrebus stole second base. Brady Day followed with a walk, moving to third on an RBI single by Nikau Pouaka-Grego that plated Ferrebus to double Clearwater's advantage.

The Tarpons took the lead right back on a pair of home runs in the home half of the second inning to pull ahead 3-2. Aroon Escobar responded with a leadoff single and moved to second on an error. Escobar took third on a dropped third strike before an RBI single by John Spikerman drove him home from third to tie the game in the top of the third inning. After he stole second and Juan Villavicencio walked, Spikerman came around to score on a single by Ferrebus to give the Threshers back a one-run lead.

Following the pitching change, Brady Day greeted the new Tarpons reliever, Jack Sokol with a single that drove in Villavicencio to increase the Threshers' advantage to two runs. Nori and Escobar led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back walks, with Nori moving to third base on a fielder's choice hit by Spikerman. With two outs in the inning, Tjayy Walton swung on the first pitch he saw from Tampa's reliever Brady Kirtner, plating Nori to bring the Threshers' lead to three runs. Juan Villavicencio responded with an RBI single of his own, plating Spikerman from third to bring the lead up to four.

Escobar was hit by a pitch to start the top of the sixth inning. He stole second base and promptly scored on a double by Eduardo Tait to grant the Threshers an 8-3 advantage. Spikerman brought home Tait with another RBI single to pump the lad up to six runs. He moved to third on a single by Walton and an error, scoring on an RBI by Ferrebus that put the Threshers in double digits. Pouaka-Grego added two more runs to score Walton and Ferrebus with a two-out double to bring the Threshers' advantage to nine runs.

The Tarpons batted around in the eighth inning and cut Clearwater's lead down to three runs heading into the ninth. After a two-out walk drawn by Tait, Spikerman cleared the bases with a two-run home run to bring the Threshers' lead back to five. Clearwater held the Tarpons scoreless in the ninth to seal a 14-9 win over the Tarpons.

Juan Amarante surrendered three runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Orlando Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two hits and one walk in 2.0 innings with one strikeout to earn the victory. Eli Trop surrendered one hit and two walks in 1.0 scoreless frame. Luis Avila surrendered four runs on two hits with two walks without recording an out in the eighth. Danyony Pulido finished the final 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Nori made his third career outfield start in left field (all of his other starts have been in center field)...Spikerman's third-inning RBI was his first for the Threshers since his solo home run against St. Lucie in May...He set a new career-high with his first four-RBI game as a pro...Ferrebus drove in runs in consecutive games for the first time since June in the FCL...He recorded his first three-hit game and multi-RBI game as a Thresher...Amarante set a new Threshers career-high with seven strikeouts...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Tuesday, July 8, to begin a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







