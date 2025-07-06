Freethy's Leadoff Homer Not Enough in Finale Loss

LAKELAND, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell 8-1 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium in their series finale.

LHP Johnny King (2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K) was handed his first loss of the season. King has struck out ten batters over his first five Class-A innings of work.

RHP Silvano Hechavarria (3 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K) yielded one run over three frames with six strikeouts in a piggyback role. The only run Hechavarria allowed came when Tigers No. 11 prospect Franyerber Montilla blooped a single into right field, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball, and came home on a wild pitch. Hechavarria induced 11 whiffs on 27 swings (41% whiff rate). His six strikeouts mark a season high.

2B JR Freethy (1-for-4, HR, RBI, R, SB) smacked the second pitch of the ballgame over the right field wall for his second long ball of the season. Both of Freethy's homers this season have come in leadoff fashion, with the prior coming on 4/23 @TAM on the first pitch of the game. The blast marked his first hit since being activated off the injured list on Tuesday. Freethy also reached on an error in the 6th inning on a ball at 102 MPH off the bat. Four of his 11 balls in play since coming off the injured list have left the bat at 102+ MPH.







